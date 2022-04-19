All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date moved up by two months

Nintendo surprise announces Xenoblade Chronicle 3's release date with a new in-game trailer showcasing combat and story beats.

Published Tue, Apr 19 2022 4:11 PM CDT
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to bring sci-fi action to Nintendo Switch on July 29, MonolithSoft and Nintendo today announced.

Nintendo just dropped a new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 trailer that showcases combat, story beats, and officially confirms a July release date for the RPG. The game was originally supposed to launch in September, but was moved up two months--something that rarely happens in the games industry as of late.

The footage highlights the new Evangelion-style mechs called Ouroboros (the clandestine name for the infinity symbol), which essentially multiple party members combine into one for unique abilities, attacks, and playstyles. The mechanic seems pretty innovative and is a big hit among fans, who are excited for the new release.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 releases July 29, 2022 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Check the official eShop store page for more details.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 details

  • Battle with up to seven characters: Like in previous Xenoblade Chronicles games, battles start by facing enemies directly in the overworld. Players can control Noah's party of six, as well as additional characters they'll meet during the adventure. Each character has their own role in battle, which allows for diverse strategies.
  • Class change: Noah is a Swordfighter, specializing in close-range attacks, while Mio is a Zephyr, drawing enemy attention while evading their strikes. Thus, each character has their own class with their own strengths. Progressing in the adventure, players can change characters' classes, creating a customized party.
  • New Interlink system: Each of the tag-team pairs - Noah and Mio, Lanz and Sena, Eunie and Taion - can make use of the Interlink system if certain conditions are met. They will then combine into a giant form called Ouroboros. Each Ouroboros has its own powerful move set, and deciding when to transform can be the key to winning a battle.
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

