Ark 2 trailer debuts: Vin Diesel rides a dinosaur, probably his family

Ark: Survival Evolved sequel stars Vin Diesel of Fast & Furious franchise, with Ark 2's new trailer teasing more of Santiago.

Published Wed, Jun 15 2022 8:38 PM CDT
Ark 2 has an official release window of sometime in 2023, with the announcement following a new trailer for the game, giving us a better look at Vin Diesel and his character, Santiago. Check it out:

The new Ark 2 cinematic trailer describes the world of the game, with some fantastic visuals for your eyes -- while the sequel to the super-successful Ark: Survival Evolved features third-person gameplay with "advanced character traversal mechanics include mantling, free-climbing, parkour, sliding, and swinging" says developer Studio Wildcard.

Ark 2's new trailer has Vin Diesel riding a T-Rex, and I'm not even joking. He's with his family -- of course, Vin Diesel is big on FAMILY for anyone who watches the "Fast" movies -- with his character Santiago joined by his daughter Meeka, who is voiced by Auli'i Cravalho who voiced Disney's Moana.

The trailer already has 'family' memes going wild, with one of the first that I saw making me laugh out loud: CaleoGaming tweeted: "That raptor might be a strong dinosaur. But it is not as strong as family".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

