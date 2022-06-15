All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk showcases the rocket slated to take humans to Mars

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account to showcase the launch vehicle slated to take us to Mars.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Jun 15 2022 12:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk has posted to his personal Twitter account an image of the launch vehicle poised to land the first humans on Mars.

The above image showcases Starship SN24 in the "high bay" at what seems to be SpaceX's South Texas launch site called Starbase. The photograph from Musk comes a day after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) finally released its evaluation of the environmental impacts of Starbase, which requested SpaceX make more than 75 changes to its facility before the regulator can grant the space-faring company approval to launch Starship.

The report from the FAA puts SpaceX at a metaphorical yellow light, and the company seemingly took the news in stride as it wrote on its Twitter that it's now "one step closer to the first orbital test of Starship". Notably, the report from the FAA states it "Finding of No Significant Impact" for SpaceX's plans to conduct orbital launches with its Starship, or the Super Heavy rocket. Furthermore, the FAA will only approve SpaceX for five orbital and suborbital launches per year.

Read more: US regulator halts Elon Musk launching Starship, demands major changes

Elon Musk showcases the rocket slated to take humans to Mars 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk SpaceX Shirt - Space X Black T-Shirt for Men and Women

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.15
$19.15$19.15-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/15/2022 at 12:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, tweaktown.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.