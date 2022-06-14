All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
US regulator halts Elon Musk launching Starship, demands major changes

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has stopped Elon Musk's SpaceX from launching its next-generation Starship rocket.

Published Tue, Jun 14 2022 2:32 AM CDT
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently concluded its investigation into the environmental impacts of SpaceX's Starbase facility located on Texas's Gulf Coast.

The assessment, which has been released online, requests that SpaceX make more than 75 changes to its facility before the regulator grants approval for the company to launch rockets to the Moon and beyond. Notably, the conclusion from the FAA has put a temporary stop to SpaceX's launch of Starship, the company's new next-generation rocket poised to be the transportation method that will be used to put humans on Mars.

However, as SpaceNews notes, the assessment didn't specifically state that Starship, or any coming orbital launches, will have any environmental impact, but more so, the requests are aimed at making SpaceX take the necessary steps now to reduce any future environmental impact. Furthermore, the recent review by the FAA puts a cap on the number of launches SpaceX can conduct per year - five orbital launches and five suborbital launches.

NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, spacenews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

