TikTok rolls out new feature that stops you from infinitely scrolling

TikTok has rolled out a new feature that will stop its users from infinitely scrolling through the app if they are a certain age.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 9 2022 6:40 AM CDT
TikTok has announced that it will be rolling out a new feature that is designed to stop young users from infinitely scrolling the app.

TikTok rolls out new feature that stops you from infinitely scrolling 02 | TweakTown.com
The new feature, which is very similar to what is currently present on Netflix and Instagram, will prompt users aged between 13 and 17 years old if they spend more than 100 minutes on the app in a 24-hour period. Notably, TikTok also announced that it will be rolling out an insight tool that will allow users to be able to see your screen time summary each day, how many times the app was opened, and more.

This new feature is similar to Netflix's "are you still there?" screen prompt and is intended to add a level of protection to the platform that will help prevent phone addiction. Separately, Asurion, a private insurance company that provides insurance for smartphones, tablets, and consumer electronics, recently published a study that found that the average American checks their phone 353 times a day.

Read more: Here's how many times the average American checks their phone each day

TikTok rolls out new feature that stops you from infinitely scrolling 15 | TweakTown.com
TikTok rolls out new feature that stops you from infinitely scrolling 16 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, newsroom.tiktok.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

