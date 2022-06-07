All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's how many times the average American checks their phone each day

A company has performed an analysis on thousands of Americans and found the average number of times a person checks their phone.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 7 2022 12:32 AM CDT
Mobile phones have become a massive part of almost everyone's lives, but have you ever wondered how many times you check your phone in a day?

Here's how many times the average American checks their phone each day 06 | TweakTown.com

Asurion, a private insurance company that provides insurance for smartphones, tablets, and consumer electronics, published a study back in 2019 that found the average American checks their phone at least 96 times throughout a 24-hour period, which accounts for approximately 8 hours of sleep. 96 times a day means the individual was checking their phone once every 10 minutes.

A follow-up to that study was recently released and found that 96 times a day has drastically increased to 352 times a day, which has taken that 10-minute figure down to just once every 3 minutes. Notably, the study consisted of 2,000 American adults of a variety of different ages. Furthermore, the study found that out of all participants, 20% were unable to go without their phone for more than a few hours and that 75% of the participants reported taking their phone with them to the bathroom.

If you are interested in reading more about the findings, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:asurion.com

