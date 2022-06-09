All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Facebook is sending out $400 checks, find out if you'll get one here

Facebook is sending out checks close to $400, and you may be eligible to get one. Here's how to find out if you'll get the money.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 9 2022 3:10 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Facebook is currently sending out settlement checks to its users, and these checks are close to $400. Here's how you may get one.

Facebook is sending out $400 checks, find out if you'll get one here 01 | TweakTown.com

The free money from Facebook comes from a law in Illinois that is called the Biometric Privacy Act, which basically prevents companies from selling, storing, or collecting biometric data such as fingerprints or face scanning without obtaining consent from the user. As you can probably imagine, Facebook was sued over this law, which turned into a massive class-action lawsuit that resulted in the company creating a $650 million fund to compensate individuals that had been affected.

"Facebook and the Class Representatives spent more than five years in Court fighting this case. Shortly before trial, both sides agreed to a settlement. The Settlement gives Class Members guaranteed payments now whereas in a trial, Class Members might get nothing or might get payments only years from now. Because there is a settlement, the Court has not decided who should win the case," the settlement website states.

According to recent updates, the Settlement Administrator began sending out checks to recipients on May 9, 2022, and it will take two weeks to send out the entirety of the checks either via mail or electronic payments.

So, how do you know if you are eligible for the $397 check? According to the settlement website, "Facebook users located in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored a face template after June 7, 2011" are eligible for the payout. Additionally, to be eligible, you must have lived in the State of Illinois for at least 6 months, and filed a claim form before November 23, 2020.

For more information on the payment, check out the settlement website here.

Buy at Amazon

Ai For Dummies (For Dummies (Computer/Tech))

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/9/2022 at 3:09 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nbcchicago.com, bgr.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.