New Mega Drive mini is one of the coolest things SEGA has ever made

SEGA's new Mega Drive Mini 2 is an awesome blast to the past that includes old-school SEGA CD games and even add-on modules.

SEGA is releasing a new mini console that includes 50 games across Mega Drive and SEGA CD generations.

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

Back in the day, there was nothing like SEGA. The console just had its own mystique; it was so bombastic and in your face. Things got even more intense when SEGA started rolling out its expansion consoles. Instead of releasing separate systems, SEGA turned the Genesis/Mega Drive into a Frankenstein's monster abomination, attaching add-on modules like the SEGA CD and the 32X to the base unit. The result was a curious, bewildering, and captivating experiment in gaming technology.

Now that the console wars are behind them, SEGA can joke about the Mega Drive, SEGA CD, and 32X. The new Mega Drive Mini 2 is a humorous nod to a simpler time, an awesome nostalgic throwback that features a bunch of games from the Mega Drive and SEGA CD generation, including Sonic CD Shining Force CD, and arcade hit Virtua Racing. The console will eventually include 50 games but only 11 have been announced.

SEGA is even releasing a prop SEGA CD add-on that includes miniature cartridges and CDs. Gamers can open and close the SEGA CD-ROM lid and place cartridges in the Mega Drive's slot. The add-on is not functional and won't play games--it's only a mock prop that's made for old-school nerds.

Console emulation is being handled by M2 and the Mega Drive Mini 2 will feature multiple resolution modes as well as save states. The system will launch in Japan on October 27, 2022. Check below for more info including an in-depth video about the system.

Size and specs

55% the size of original Mega Drive

Body size: Width 120.8mm x Height 32.3mm x Depth 116.5mm

Controller size: Width 140mm x Height 70mm x Depth 29mm

Controller cable: Length about 2m

Input terminal: HDMI terminal, USB terminal (USB Micro-B)

Video output: 720p, 480p

Audio output: Linear PCM output from HDMI

The Games

Price

Console - 10,978 yen ($80)

6button SEGA controller - Releases October 27, 2022 for 2,500 yen ($19)

Add-on SEGA CD unity - 4950 yen ($38)

Where to Buy

Amazon Japan - Link

SEGA Store - Link

Decoration kit for "Mega Drive Mini 2"!

Introducing the "Decoration Kit" for realistically reproducing the appearance of the "Mega Drive Mini 2" that allows you to play software for Mega CDs.

The "Mega CD 2" released at the same time as the Mega Drive 2 has been miniaturized to the same size.

Like the original, it is possible to connect the Mega Drive Mini and the "Super 32X Mini" that came with the "Mega Dora Tower Mini".

The spacer at that time was also faithfully reproduced.

Equipped with opening and closing gimmicks!

Unlike the previous "Mega CD Mini", the "Mega CD2 Mini", which is the base of the "Megadora Tower Mini 2", opens the lid at the push of a button, and it is possible to set a miniature CD inside. It's more realistic.

Includes 2 types of miniature software Two types of software that can be set on the Mega Drive Mini 2 and Mega CD 2 Mini, "Virtua Racing" and Sonic the Hedgehog CD "are included.

The exclusive size and color "Virtua Racing" cartridge can also be attached to the previous work "Mega Drive Mini" and "Mega Dora Tower Mini". You can make the tower even higher.

* You cannot play games with this product.

Contents