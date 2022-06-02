Meta's head of AI leaves, the day after Sheryl Sandberg jumps ship

Meta's VP of AI is leaving the company, barely 24 hours after Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg announced shock exit after 14 years at FB.

Jerome Pesenti, Meta's VP of AI is leaving the company... as there's a huge reorganization of the AI portion of the company taking place. Pesenti is leaving Meta barely 24 hours after Sheryl Sandberg announced she's leaving Meta as COO later this year.

Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth penned a new blog post on the Meta AI website, announcing a new "decentralized organizational structure for Meta AI". Yann LeCun, Meta's chief AI scientist and an early pioneer in the field -- who leads the AI research team -- is jumping over to Bosworth's Reality Labs.

Read more: Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg jumps ship, joined Facebook 14 years ago

In the post, Bosworth explained: "More centralized approaches run into their limits when the last mile proves to be too far for downstream teams to close the gap. With this new team structure, we are excited to push the boundaries of what AI can do and use it to create new features and products for billions of people".