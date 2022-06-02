PS4, PS5 exclusives Spider-Man & Miles Morales coming to PC in 2022

Insomniac Games' Spider-Man duology is coming to Steam and PC in 2022, complete with remastered visuals and more upgrades.

PlayStation console exclusives Spider-Man and Spider-Man Miles Morales are coming to PC in 2022, Sony today announced.

Insomniac's beloved Spider-Man duology is slinging across platforms to land on PC later this year. Marvel's Spider-Man will launch on Steam on August 12, 2022 whereas Spider-Man Miles Morales is coming Fall 2022. Both games will be optimized for PC with upgrades and new features like raytraced reflections, mouse and keyboard controls, a multitude of graphics and rendering settings, and more.

The newly-acquired Nixxes is working with Insomniac to bring both games to PC complete with all the content available on PlayStation consoles--suits, post-release DLC, updates, the works. Nixxes founder Jurjen Katsman says the games will deliver the "best possible PC experience that takes advantage of all the exciting possibilities the PC platform has to offer."

Sony recently said that it expects to make $300 million from PC this fiscal year and these two heavy-hitters will definitely help push earnings to new heights. Both games have sold a combined 33 million copies since 2018.