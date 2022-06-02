All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Final Fantasy XVI coming Summer 2023 on PlayStation 5

Final Fantasy XVI is officially coming to PlayStation 5 in Summer 2023, and the game has entered the 'final leg of development'

Published Thu, Jun 2 2022 5:40 PM CDT
Final Fantasy XVI will not release in 2022 after all, and is now launching Summer 2023 on PlayStation 5.

Sony's latest State of Play event ended with a big explosive reveal of Final Fantasy XVI's combat and gameplay, while also confirming a Summer 2023 release timeline for the game. Combat looks to be a mix of Final Fantasy XV's action-based chaos mixed with a UI lifted out of the high-tech Final Fantasy 13, complete with 1v1 style mechanics and huge hulking summon battles.

Game director Yoshi-P confirms Final Fantasy XVI has entered the "final leg of development" and is currently playable from start to finish, but the team needs more time to optimize and there is still a "mountain of challenges" for polishing. "With the power of the PlayStation 5 behind us, we're looking to take you on a seamless, story-driven, white-knuckle ride that will rival even the most thrilling roller-coaster. So buckle up, the wait is almost over!"

NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

