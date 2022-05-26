PlayStation mobile push to be led by Fate Grand Order dev Lasengle
Sony corporate says Lasengle's abilities and know-how will help synergize other PlayStation business segments, including live game.
Fate Grand Order developer Lasengle will help lead Sony's new push into mobile games.
Sony is going all-in on mobile gaming. The billion-dollar games-maker announced that it is shifting its core focus to include PC and mobile, and plans to use Fate Grand Order, its only big mobile hit, as a template.
In a recent business segment report, Sony executives confirmed that Lasengle is not only making new premium, high-quality mobile games for its PlayStation division, but also helping synergize with other projects and teams.
Below we have transcribed part of the recent live broadcast with information on Sony's upcoming mobile plans.
On mobile market, this a very high engagement that supports this business via social. Engagement is high, and the potential as we see it, it is worth deep diving into.
Rather than pursuing the size, high quality gameplay ability is something we are committed to in creating game IPs.
Fate Grand Order is something that we have been working on, and we have purchased the game development team at Lasengle, and made it a whole new subsidiary.
We tried to further refine FGO and develop new games and Lasengle will be committed to that.
Lasengle joined our group in developing and operating the game, and developing new games.
On this front we have very good communication, that is the advantage in our view.
Another positive thing is that the developer has several hundred programmers across multiple businesses.
Highly game-minded ideas can flood into us to create synergy among the business domains. That's how we view this. That's the positives of Lasengle joining us.