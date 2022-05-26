PlayStation mobile push to be led by Fate Grand Order dev Lasengle

Sony corporate says Lasengle's abilities and know-how will help synergize other PlayStation business segments, including live game.

Fate Grand Order developer Lasengle will help lead Sony's new push into mobile games.

Sony is going all-in on mobile gaming. The billion-dollar games-maker announced that it is shifting its core focus to include PC and mobile, and plans to use Fate Grand Order, its only big mobile hit, as a template.

In a recent business segment report, Sony executives confirmed that Lasengle is not only making new premium, high-quality mobile games for its PlayStation division, but also helping synergize with other projects and teams.

Below we have transcribed part of the recent live broadcast with information on Sony's upcoming mobile plans.