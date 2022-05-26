Microsoft Flight Simulator's new Top Gun: Maverick expansion launches

It's finally here: Microsoft's new Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Flight Simulator is FREE for all players, check it out!

If you've been waiting for Microsoft Flight Simulator and its big -- and much-anticipated -- Top Gun: Maverick expansion, then it's finally here. FINALLY!

In a post on the official Microsoft Flight Simulator website, the team beams: "We are thrilled to announce that, today Microsoft Flight Simulator released the long-awaited "Top Gun: Maverick" expansion. Develop the skills required and navigate the complexities encountered by actual Top Gun pilots in authentic locations including the most challenging landing - on an aircraft carrier. This offering will push your piloting abilities to the limits-and beyond".

Once you've completed three training missions for the Super Hornet, you'll receive your Top Gun: Maverick Edition livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" expansion contains: