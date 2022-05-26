Microsoft Flight Simulator's new Top Gun: Maverick expansion launches
It's finally here: Microsoft's new Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Flight Simulator is FREE for all players, check it out!
If you've been waiting for Microsoft Flight Simulator and its big -- and much-anticipated -- Top Gun: Maverick expansion, then it's finally here. FINALLY!
In a post on the official Microsoft Flight Simulator website, the team beams: "We are thrilled to announce that, today Microsoft Flight Simulator released the long-awaited "Top Gun: Maverick" expansion. Develop the skills required and navigate the complexities encountered by actual Top Gun pilots in authentic locations including the most challenging landing - on an aircraft carrier. This offering will push your piloting abilities to the limits-and beyond".
Once you've completed three training missions for the Super Hornet, you'll receive your Top Gun: Maverick Edition livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet.
The "Top Gun: Maverick" expansion contains:
- A "Top Gun: Maverick Edition" livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet.
- Three training missions for the Super Hornet that will allow you to master radical flight maneuvers including unrestricted take-offs, split S maneuvers, and low altitude, high-speed maneuvering through complex terrain.
- Five high-speed, low-level challenges that require utmost skill to navigate just above mountains and traverse through canyons.
- A carrier deck landing challenge, one of the most demanding operations in the world of military aviation.
- A never-before-unveiled hypersonic aircraft that can attain speeds of Mach 10 and altitudes greater than 150,000 feet above sea level.
- A mission to roar into the stratosphere.
