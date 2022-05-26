All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Microsoft Flight Simulator's new Top Gun: Maverick expansion launches

It's finally here: Microsoft's new Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Flight Simulator is FREE for all players, check it out!

@anthony256
Published Thu, May 26 2022 6:17 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you've been waiting for Microsoft Flight Simulator and its big -- and much-anticipated -- Top Gun: Maverick expansion, then it's finally here. FINALLY!

In a post on the official Microsoft Flight Simulator website, the team beams: "We are thrilled to announce that, today Microsoft Flight Simulator released the long-awaited "Top Gun: Maverick" expansion. Develop the skills required and navigate the complexities encountered by actual Top Gun pilots in authentic locations including the most challenging landing - on an aircraft carrier. This offering will push your piloting abilities to the limits-and beyond".

Once you've completed three training missions for the Super Hornet, you'll receive your Top Gun: Maverick Edition livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" expansion contains:

  • A "Top Gun: Maverick Edition" livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet.
  • Three training missions for the Super Hornet that will allow you to master radical flight maneuvers including unrestricted take-offs, split S maneuvers, and low altitude, high-speed maneuvering through complex terrain.
  • Five high-speed, low-level challenges that require utmost skill to navigate just above mountains and traverse through canyons.
  • A carrier deck landing challenge, one of the most demanding operations in the world of military aviation.
  • A never-before-unveiled hypersonic aircraft that can attain speeds of Mach 10 and altitudes greater than 150,000 feet above sea level.
  • A mission to roar into the stratosphere.
Microsoft Flight Simulator's new Top Gun: Maverick expansion launches 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Top Gun (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.96
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/26/2022 at 7:17 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:flightsimulator.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.