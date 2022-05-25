TCL: New PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X/S with 8K 60FPS coming in 2023 - 2024

TV-maker TCL predicts that new upgraded PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles could release sometime in 2023 or 2024.

During a recent press event in Poland attended by Polish website PPE, TV-maker TCL outlined its predictions for a PS5 and Xbox Series mid-cycle refresh. The firm expects both Sony and Microsoft to release new "pro" versions of each console sometime next year or in 2024.

TCL has made some bold predictions on possible PS5 Pro and Xbox X/S Pro spec targets. The company postulates the consoles could deliver 8K 60FPS output and up to 4K 120FPS rendering, which is a pretty tall order for dedicated video games hardware. The so-called Gen 9.5 seems like it would performance befit of an actual generational leap rather than a mid-cycle refresh.

Microsoft has officially confirmed it is working on new Xbox consoles. Sony is expected to switch the PlayStation 5 to TSMC's more efficient N6 node sometime in 2022 to meet a massive 18 million shipment target.

Sony has also sent a bunch of mystery PlayStation console prototypes to the United States. Could these be PS5 Pro devkits?