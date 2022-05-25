All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA explains this striking irregular galaxy Hubble photographed

NASA and the ESA's Hubble Space Telescope has snapped an incredible photograph of an irregular galaxy that glows a beautiful blue.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, May 25 2022 5:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA has taken to its blog to hone in on an elliptical galaxy and a surrounding unusual star-forming dwarf galaxy.

NASA explains this striking irregular galaxy Hubble photographed 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The space agency explains that the elliptical galaxy is called NGC 541, and the irregular dwarf galaxy seen as the blueish object in the above image is named the Minkowski's Object. Notably, NASA explains that elliptical galaxies are almost egg-shaped galaxies that consists of a dense group of stars that have formed after a galaxy merger. These galaxies shoot out radio jets that can't be seen by human eyes, but are detectable with NASA's high-tech instruments equipped to space telescopes such as Hubble.

Furthermore, the radio jet that has been shot out of NGC 541 has "likely" caused the star-formation that can be seen in Minkowski's Object as the extreme heat from the jet compresses the surrounding gas, heating it up - ionizing it. The ionized gas converts back to its lower-energy state, resulting in a radiation cloud. Over time this cloud then cools, beginning the slow process of starbirth. For context, Minkowski's Object holds approximately 20 million stars and is only 7.5 million years old.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$79.95
$79.95$79.95$79.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/25/2022 at 4:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.