Attack King Kong's testicles in Call of Duty: Warzone for baller XP

Call of Duty: Warzone players are using helicopter blades against King Kong's testicles for some easy XP farming, check it out.

Call of Duty: Warzone had a huge update with its recent Operation Monarch event reveal, where King Kong and Godzilla kind of duke it out in Warzone.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It has been a mostly forgettable event, there's something a bit more fun here -- players have discovered you can easily farm some rather baller additional XP by attacking the testicles of King Kong -- yes, that's right: blow up Kong's balls and get XP.

They're not exactly his balls per se, as you can't see his gigantic house-sized balls dangling around in the game as Kong isn't anatomically correct, but if you attack the region where his balls are, you're going to get some additional XP. Call of Duty: Warzone's Operation Monarch event went live on May 11, and wraps up on May 25.

Read more: Call of Duty Operation Monarch could be the most epic live event ever

You can watch a video on Reddit here, showing you how you can get XP for "tickling" Kong's sack in Warzone.