Borderlands 3 is free on the Epic Games Store, get it ASAP

Borderlands 3, one of Gearbox's best-selling games in the series, is now free for a limited time on the Epic Games Store.

Epic's mystery freebie has been revealed, and it's a doozy. Borderlands 3 was the hyped-up EGS game for May and for good reason: It might be among the top games the storefront has given out gratis. Let's also not forget the game made EGS $14 million in one day.

The main goal of this freebie is long-term monetization. Borderlands 3 will soon be 3 years old so the sales are trailing off, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is also out now (this game has done so well it surprised Take-Two. Borderlands 3 has in-game purchases and microtransactions and 2K Games/Rockstar have had big success with EGS freebies in the past, with GTA V's freebie boosting franchise revenues to $263 million.

Borderlands 3 has sold-in 15 million copies and makes up 20% of total sales. Gearbox is aiming at consistent revenue streams to help prepare for Borderlands 4 and a new IP.