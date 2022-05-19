All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Borderlands 3 is free on the Epic Games Store, get it ASAP

Borderlands 3, one of Gearbox's best-selling games in the series, is now free for a limited time on the Epic Games Store.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, May 19 2022 11:58 AM CDT
Borderlands 3 is free on the Epic Games Store--get it here.

Epic's mystery freebie has been revealed, and it's a doozy. Borderlands 3 was the hyped-up EGS game for May and for good reason: It might be among the top games the storefront has given out gratis. Let's also not forget the game made EGS $14 million in one day.

The main goal of this freebie is long-term monetization. Borderlands 3 will soon be 3 years old so the sales are trailing off, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is also out now (this game has done so well it surprised Take-Two. Borderlands 3 has in-game purchases and microtransactions and 2K Games/Rockstar have had big success with EGS freebies in the past, with GTA V's freebie boosting franchise revenues to $263 million.

Borderlands 3 has sold-in 15 million copies and makes up 20% of total sales. Gearbox is aiming at consistent revenue streams to help prepare for Borderlands 4 and a new IP.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

