ASUS: crypto GPU demand is slowing down, gaming demand is still strong

ASUS says that cryptocurrency mining GPU demand is slowly coming down, with demand in gaming 'still strong' throughout 2022.

Published Tue, May 17 2022 9:38 PM CDT
ASUS has revealed some interesting information in their recent earnings report, with ASUS Co-CEO Sy Hsu explaining GPU demand for crypto miners is dying, while prices could stabilize soon, but maybe not.

ASUS's Co-CEO, Sy Hsu explained: "Because the demand for cryptocurrency mining on GPU shipments has been slowly coming down, the demand for graphics cards across the market is normalizing. Because the demand from cryptocurrency is disappearing, it's made us wonder if the pricing for GPUs will also normalize. In reality, the demand for gaming is still strong, so we still don't think we can necessarily meet all of the demand".

We've seen GPU prices skyrocketing over the last year or so, where prices were hitting 150-300% of their regular MSRP... but now, now they're floating back down to reality. This isn't just for one company, but rather both -- AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards are seeing most retailers and e-tailers pricing Radeon and GeForce GPUs at 5-10% above MSRP on average.

GPU crypto mining will continue to die, with Ethereum 2.0 update coming... which should also help GPU pricing as we float into the next-gen RDNA 3 and Ada Lovelace GPU architectures.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

