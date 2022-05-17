ASUS: crypto GPU demand is slowing down, gaming demand is still strong

ASUS says that cryptocurrency mining GPU demand is slowly coming down, with demand in gaming 'still strong' throughout 2022.

ASUS has revealed some interesting information in their recent earnings report, with ASUS Co-CEO Sy Hsu explaining GPU demand for crypto miners is dying, while prices could stabilize soon, but maybe not.

ASUS's Co-CEO, Sy Hsu explained: "Because the demand for cryptocurrency mining on GPU shipments has been slowly coming down, the demand for graphics cards across the market is normalizing. Because the demand from cryptocurrency is disappearing, it's made us wonder if the pricing for GPUs will also normalize. In reality, the demand for gaming is still strong, so we still don't think we can necessarily meet all of the demand".

We've seen GPU prices skyrocketing over the last year or so, where prices were hitting 150-300% of their regular MSRP... but now, now they're floating back down to reality. This isn't just for one company, but rather both -- AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards are seeing most retailers and e-tailers pricing Radeon and GeForce GPUs at 5-10% above MSRP on average.

GPU crypto mining will continue to die, with Ethereum 2.0 update coming... which should also help GPU pricing as we float into the next-gen RDNA 3 and Ada Lovelace GPU architectures.