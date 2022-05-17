All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk predicts how long the US will be in a recession for

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk believes that the US will soon be hit by a recession that will last an extended period of time.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, May 17 2022 3:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

In a recent interview with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the soon-to-be Twitter owner discussed his thoughts on the current state of the US economy.

Elon Musk predicts how long the US will be in a recession for 01 | TweakTown.com

Musk appeared via video chat at a Miami tech conference hosted by the All-In podcast, where he was asked about his thoughts on the economy. Musk said that he believes the United States is in a recession and contributed most of the blame to the Biden administration for not getting enough done and for printing "a zillion amount of more money than it had".

Back on December 31, Musk predicted that a recession would happen sometime around spring or summer in 2022, but no later than 2023. Now, Musk has said that if the US enters a recession, it will last anywhere from 1 year to 18 months, and during that time, things will get a whole lot worse. However, the SpaceX CEO said that recessions aren't necessarily a bad thing, as it's an "economic enema" that "clears out the pipes" of misallocated capital.

During this process, the "bullshit companies go bankrupt, and the ones that are doing useful products are prosperous". Adding, "And there's certainly a lesson here that if one is making a useful product and has a company that makes sense: Make sure you're not running things too close to the edge from a capital standpoint. They've got some capital reserves to last through irrational times."

Up until the recent interest rate hikes to curb inflation, the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was saying there was little chance the US was headed for a recession, stating earlier this month that the economy isn't "close to or vulnerable to a recession."

However, last Thursday, Powell changed his tune, saying, "The question of whether we can execute a soft landing or not, may actually depend on factors that we don't control."

Buy at Amazon

NASA Space Shuttle Schematic Layout T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/17/2022 at 2:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com, podcasts.apple.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.