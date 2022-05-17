All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tons of Ubisoft back catalog games come to PlayStation Plus in June

Tons of classic Ubisoft games are coming to Sony's new PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscriptions in June.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, May 17 2022 10:11 AM CDT
Ubisoft is bringing nearly 30 back catalog hits to Sony's new PlayStation Plus subscriptions starting in June.

Tons of Ubisoft back catalog games come to PlayStation Plus in June 634 | TweakTown.com

Sony's new PlayStation Plus Extra ($99/year) and Premium ($119/year) tiers will include access to a ton of PS4 and PS5 games, including Ubisoft+ Classics. The value-added service is features 27 older games across a wide spectrum including singleplayer Far Cry games to medieval multiplayer For Honor and yesteryear shooter-looter The Division.

The headlining game is Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is entering its second year of DLC content. The base game will be included on PS Plus Extra and Premium, but the new expansions will not. For a full list of all the games included with PS Plus Extra and Premium, click here.

"With Ubisoft+ Classics, we're providing PlayStation players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles," said Chris Early, Ubisoft's senior vice president of partnerships.

"This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favorite games, wherever they are."

The Ubisoft+ Classic collection includes:

  1. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  2. For Honor
  3. The Crew 2
  4. Child of Light
  5. Eagle Flight
  6. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
  7. Far Cry 3 Remaster
  8. Far Cry 4
  9. Legendary Fishing
  10. Risk: Urban Assault
  11. South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  12. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  13. Space Junkies
  14. Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  15. Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  16. STEEP
  17. The Crew
  18. The Division
  19. Trackmania Turbo
  20. Transference
  21. Trials Fusion
  22. Trials of the Blood Dragon Game
  23. Trials Rising
  24. Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  25. Watch Dogs
  26. Werewolves Within
  27. ZOMBI
NEWS SOURCE:news.ubisoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

