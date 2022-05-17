Tons of Ubisoft back catalog games come to PlayStation Plus in June

Tons of classic Ubisoft games are coming to Sony's new PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscriptions in June.

Sony's new PlayStation Plus Extra ($99/year) and Premium ($119/year) tiers will include access to a ton of PS4 and PS5 games, including Ubisoft+ Classics. The value-added service is features 27 older games across a wide spectrum including singleplayer Far Cry games to medieval multiplayer For Honor and yesteryear shooter-looter The Division.

The headlining game is Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is entering its second year of DLC content. The base game will be included on PS Plus Extra and Premium, but the new expansions will not. For a full list of all the games included with PS Plus Extra and Premium, click here.

"With Ubisoft+ Classics, we're providing PlayStation players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles," said Chris Early, Ubisoft's senior vice president of partnerships.

"This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favorite games, wherever they are."

The Ubisoft+ Classic collection includes: