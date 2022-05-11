PlayStation stats: Third-party game sales dwarf first-party sales

Third-party games sell far beyond more copies than first-party games on PlayStation, with 86% of sales being third-party.

Non-Sony published games dominate sales on the PlayStation Store and retail, with 86% of all games sold in Fiscal Year 2021 being third-party titles.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Sony's recent earnings figures reinforce some key factors of its business, including how the mighty gaming empire relies heavily on games not developed by the platform-holder.

According to the data, Sony sold a total of 303.2 million games on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 across digital and and in-store channels. While Nintendo makes most of its game sales from first-party, Sony is much different; the split is significantly in favor of third-party games. In fact, 86% of games sold in Sony's FY21 period were third-party (259.3 million) and 14% were first-party (43.9 million).

Quarter-by-quarter sales also highlight this trend, and it's worth noting that the third-party trends rise proportionately alongside overall game sales. FY2020

remains the top year for PlayStation in all metrics including game sales, and Sony was able to sell 338.9 million games during that period. Sony expects game sales to boost even higher through Fiscal Year 2022.

Stay in the know: Sony Fiscal Year 2021 Coverage Catalog