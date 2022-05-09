WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB capacity, up to 7.3GB/sec read

Western Digital has just announced it has expanded its WD_BLACK gaming portfolio, unveiling the new WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD at its "What's Next Western Digital Event" in San Francisco.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD is capable of a huge 7.3GB/sec (7300MB/sec) so it will go perfectly with a PCIe 4.0-capable motherboard and super-fast CPU and GPU. Western Digital's new WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, too.

Joe Macri, Compute and Graphics CTO and Corporate Fellow at AMD explained: "AMD is delighted with its continued collaboration with Western Digital to deliver exceptional gaming experiences. As games become more immersive, the expectation for fast, seamless gameplay increases".

"AMD strives to remove latency between the system, memory and connected devices like Western Digital's SSD gaming solutions with the adoption of the latest PCIe® technologies and memory and latency optimizations within AMD CPUs and GPUs. Our combined solutions enable richer visuals, faster load times and more consistent gameplay."

Rob Soderbery, executive vice president and GM, Flash Business Unit, Western Digital added: "We're inspired by the unique ways in which players experience their games and are committed to working with the best technology partners, like AMD, to develop solutions that help them break barriers. Our diverse WD_BLACK portfolio ensures that gamers are equipped to conquer today's games and prepared for what's next".