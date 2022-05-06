A new WWE role-playing game is in development, to be announced soon

On the heels of WWE 2K22's huge success, World Wrestling Entertainment has licensed the WWE brand to make a new role-playing game.

A new WWE-based RPG is currently in development and will be announced soon, the wrestling company has announced.

Hot on the heels of WWE 2K22's big success, World Wrestling Entertainment has greenlight a new role-playing game based on its brand. Details are slim but the WWE confirmed the RPG is in the works.

"We continue to see strength in the performance of our mobile games with 2K and Scopely, SuperCard and Champions. And recently signed a new deal in the role-playing game space that will be announced soon," WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon said in a recent Q1 earnings call.

McMahon says the company is "extremely pleased" with WWE 2K22's performance, which did so well it helped raise product revenues by over 50% year-over-year.