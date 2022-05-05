Chinese games titan NetEase launches game studio in U.S.

NetEase, China's #2 games development company, opens new studio in the United States with live service expert at the helm.

NetEase, China's second-largest video games company, has opened a new studio in the United States.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

As Square Enix pulls out of the West, other major players are just getting started in the region. NetEase today announced that it has opened a new first-party game studio with one of the industry's most prominent live experts at the helm.

NetEase's new Jakalope Games is based in Austin, Texas and will be led by games veteran Jack Emmert, who spent decades crafting premiere live games like Neverwinter, Star Trek Online, and CD Universe Online.

"NetEase Games is the best possible place for me and my team to thrive," said Jack Emmert. "We share the same passion-- to create engaging online universes for gamers worldwide. NetEase Games is providing the support and resources needed to build a great studio and great games."

Jacaklope Games will be independent and autonomous from NetEase's core HQ.

NetEase is one of the top-earning video game companies on the planet with over $9.8 billion in revenues made from mobile and PC games throughout 2021.

Reports indicate that NetEase may purchase French games developer Quantic Dream.