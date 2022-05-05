All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Chinese games titan NetEase launches game studio in U.S.

NetEase, China's #2 games development company, opens new studio in the United States with live service expert at the helm.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, May 5 2022 9:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NetEase, China's second-largest video games company, has opened a new studio in the United States.

Chinese games titan NetEase launches game studio in U.S. 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

As Square Enix pulls out of the West, other major players are just getting started in the region. NetEase today announced that it has opened a new first-party game studio with one of the industry's most prominent live experts at the helm.

NetEase's new Jakalope Games is based in Austin, Texas and will be led by games veteran Jack Emmert, who spent decades crafting premiere live games like Neverwinter, Star Trek Online, and CD Universe Online.

"NetEase Games is the best possible place for me and my team to thrive," said Jack Emmert. "We share the same passion-- to create engaging online universes for gamers worldwide. NetEase Games is providing the support and resources needed to build a great studio and great games."

Jacaklope Games will be independent and autonomous from NetEase's core HQ.

NetEase is one of the top-earning video game companies on the planet with over $9.8 billion in revenues made from mobile and PC games throughout 2021.

Reports indicate that NetEase may purchase French games developer Quantic Dream.

Chinese games titan NetEase launches game studio in U.S. 1 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $47.97
CAD $47.97CAD $47.97CAD $47.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/5/2022 at 5:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ir.netease.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.