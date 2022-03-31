All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Report: NetEase to buy Star Wars Eclipse developer Quantic Dream

Chinese juggernaut NetEase will reportedly acquire the remaining shares in Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Mar 31 2022 4:52 PM CDT
Chinese gaming giant NetEase will reportedly buy Quantic Dream, the developer behind celebrated cinematic games like Beyond Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human.

NetEase is making a big move to buy Quantic Dream, sources have told Tom Henderson. NetEase had purchased a minority stake in Quantic Dream back in 2019 and the acquisition would solidify the company's focus on non-domestic investments; NetEase also gave Bungie $100 million to fund its "bold new vision" in 2018.

Quantic Dream is currently developing three new games: Star Wars Eclipse, a new mobile game, and another mystery project.

NetEase is the games industry's fourth best-earning company on the market with $9.86 billion revenues in 2021 from online games.

According to job listings, one of Quantic Dream's new games will have an economy driven by microtransactions. It's possible that NetEase is mostly interested in this game as well as the long-lasting appeal of the Star Wars project.

NEWS SOURCE:exputer.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

