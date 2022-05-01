All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's what Death Stranding 2 could look like on Unreal Engine 5

What would Death Stranding 2 look like if it were built in Unreal Engine 5 for next-gen consoles? Something like this trailer.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, May 1 2022 12:17 PM CDT
Death Stranding 2 is likely in development. Here's what it could look like on next-gen consoles utilizing new Unreal Engine 5 technologies.

Kojima's new Death Stranding game will likely use the Decima engine, but skilled environment and lighting artist Pasquale Scionti gives us an idea of what the game could look like in UE5. Scionti recently created an awe-inspiring environment showcase that looks like something out of a PlayStation 6 reveal trailer starring a next-gen Death Stranding game.

Scionti created the scenes using Quixel Megascans and took advantage of Unreal Engine 5's new powerful and flexible tools, which includes Nanite virtualized geometry allowing for effortless drag-and-drop importing of photorealistic assets. Scionti also used 8K resolution Nanite textures and HDR lighting with volumetric fog.

The results are stunning to say the least and I can't wait to see what artists like Scionti are cooking up for the new generation of gaming.

NEWS SOURCE:artstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

