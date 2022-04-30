This new water-cooled GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has not 1, not 2, but 5 fans

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Japanese pre-built PC-maker announces the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti G-Master Hydro: packs 3 fans on the card, and 2 fans on the AIO.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Apr 30 2022 11:40 PM CDT
A wild new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card has appeared, with Japanese pre-built PC-maker introducing the new Sycom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti G-Master Hyrdo graphics card.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Sycom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti G-Master Hyrdo graphics card has a triple-fan cooler on its triple-slot design, but also has a dual-fan AIO cooler. Yeah, not one -- but two coolers -- the first of its kind: rocking 5 cooling fans in total, I'm sure it's going to be running pretty chill.

Sycom is using an OEM triple-fan cooler joined by the higher-end Asetek Hybrid GFX 240mm AIO cooler, which is joined by dual 12cm Noctua NF-A12X12 ULN fans. So, you should expect low GPU and GDDR6X memory temperatures, as well as near-silent operation as the fans only make 12.1 dBA of noise. The company says that their RTX 3090 Ti is up to 15C cooler with the AIO cooler.

Sycom is selling its new super-powered gaming PC with an Intel Core i9-12900K processor, and the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti G-Master Hyrdo graphics card for $5146.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

