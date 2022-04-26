All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Xbox dominates US, Canada, UK, and Western Europe in Jan - March 2022

Xbox took over the console gaming market through January - March 2022, driven by strong supply surges and expanded services.

Published Tue, Apr 26 2022 5:19 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Apr 26 2022 5:51 PM CDT
Xbox dominated gaming's most important regions from January - March.

Xbox dominates US, Canada, UK, and Western Europe in Jan - March 2022 13 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Xbox was the market leader in key territories like the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western Europe through its Q3 period (Jan - Mar 2022), Microsoft has announced. The update aligns with the NPD Group's March 2022 report that Xbox Series X/S consoles were the top-selling systems in the U.S.

"We have taken share quarterly for two quarters in a row, and we are the quarterly market leader in western Europe, UK, US, and Canada," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during a Q3 call.

Xbox revenues hit an all-time Q3 high of $3.74 billion, a new record that beats any other Q3 period in the history of its games division. Xbox has delivered three quarters of consecutive growth throughout FY22.

Microsoft also announced that Game Pass subscription engagement is up significantly over last year, with 45% more hours played in Game Pass over last year.

Cloud is also growing and 10 million users have played games on the streaming service to date.

Xbox dominates US, Canada, UK, and Western Europe in Jan - March 2022 99 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:microsoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

