Xbox makes a record-breaking $3.74 billion in Q3 2022

Microsoft's games division just had its best Q3 of all time, driven by a substantial spike in hardware revenues.

Xbox gaming is bigger than ever. Microsoft sets another new record-breaking quarter for Xbox with $3.74 billion earned in Q3'2022 (January - March 2022), up $207 million year-over-year.

The growth was driven by an uptick in content & services (+6%) and hardware sales (+14%). The Xbox console sales jump coincides with NPD Group's March report that confirms Xbox Series X/S was the top-selling console in the United States.

Fiscal Year 2022 will be the biggest year in Xbox history and reflects the topline growth of the industry that was originally sparked by pandemic surges. Microsoft has broken gaming revenues records for three consecutive quarters now:

Xbox breaks records for three quarters running

FY22