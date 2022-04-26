All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Xbox makes a record-breaking $3.74 billion in Q3 2022

Xbox makes games history with a record-breaking $3.75 billion during January - March 2022, setting a new Q3 gaming milestone.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Apr 26 2022 3:51 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Apr 26 2022 5:52 PM CDT
Microsoft's games division just had its best Q3 of all time, driven by a substantial spike in hardware revenues.

Xbox makes a record-breaking .74 billion in Q3 2022 1 | TweakTown.com
Xbox gaming is bigger than ever. Microsoft sets another new record-breaking quarter for Xbox with $3.74 billion earned in Q3'2022 (January - March 2022), up $207 million year-over-year.

Xbox makes a record-breaking $3.74 billion in Q3 2022 99 | TweakTown.com

The growth was driven by an uptick in content & services (+6%) and hardware sales (+14%). The Xbox console sales jump coincides with NPD Group's March report that confirms Xbox Series X/S was the top-selling console in the United States.

Fiscal Year 2022 will be the biggest year in Xbox history and reflects the topline growth of the industry that was originally sparked by pandemic surges. Microsoft has broken gaming revenues records for three consecutive quarters now:

Xbox breaks records for three quarters running

FY22

  • Q1 - $3.59 billion
  • Q2 - $5.44 billion
  • Q3 - $3.74 billion
NEWS SOURCE:microsoft.gcs-web.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

