PlayStation 5 gets this long-awaited feature this week

Sony has revealed that one of the PlayStation 5's most-anticipated features is coming this week, offering new optimized play.

The PlayStation 5 will get the long-awaited Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) feature this week, Sony has announced.

It's finally happening: VRR is coming to PS5 and will help tighten up next-gen gameplay even more. The PS5's Variable Refresh Rate can lead to better in-game performance by syncing the PS5's GPU rendering output frame rates with a display's refresh rate. The result is smoother gameplay and a reduction in visual artifacts, input lag, and screen tearing.

Sony notes that PS5's VRR functionality only works with HDMI 2.1-compatible displays, including newer TVs and PC monitors. There's still no mention of native 1440p resolution output.

Games will need to be updated with a patch to support VRR. Sony had previously said that all PS5 games would support VRR.

The following PS5 titles will be compatible with VRR when the feature is released:

VRR compatible games on PS5