PlayStation 5 gets this long-awaited feature this week

Sony has revealed that one of the PlayStation 5's most-anticipated features is coming this week, offering new optimized play.

Published Mon, Apr 25 2022 6:09 PM CDT
The PlayStation 5 will get the long-awaited Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) feature this week, Sony has announced.

It's finally happening: VRR is coming to PS5 and will help tighten up next-gen gameplay even more. The PS5's Variable Refresh Rate can lead to better in-game performance by syncing the PS5's GPU rendering output frame rates with a display's refresh rate. The result is smoother gameplay and a reduction in visual artifacts, input lag, and screen tearing.

Sony notes that PS5's VRR functionality only works with HDMI 2.1-compatible displays, including newer TVs and PC monitors. There's still no mention of native 1440p resolution output.

Games will need to be updated with a patch to support VRR. Sony had previously said that all PS5 games would support VRR.

The following PS5 titles will be compatible with VRR when the feature is released:

VRR compatible games on PS5

  • Astro's Playroom
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Deathloop
  • Destiny 2
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
  • DIRT 5
  • Godfall
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • Tribes of Midgard
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

