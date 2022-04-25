PlayStation 5 gets this long-awaited feature this week
Sony has revealed that one of the PlayStation 5's most-anticipated features is coming this week, offering new optimized play.
The PlayStation 5 will get the long-awaited Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) feature this week, Sony has announced.
It's finally happening: VRR is coming to PS5 and will help tighten up next-gen gameplay even more. The PS5's Variable Refresh Rate can lead to better in-game performance by syncing the PS5's GPU rendering output frame rates with a display's refresh rate. The result is smoother gameplay and a reduction in visual artifacts, input lag, and screen tearing.
Sony notes that PS5's VRR functionality only works with HDMI 2.1-compatible displays, including newer TVs and PC monitors. There's still no mention of native 1440p resolution output.
Games will need to be updated with a patch to support VRR. Sony had previously said that all PS5 games would support VRR.
The following PS5 titles will be compatible with VRR when the feature is released:
- Astro's Playroom
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Deathloop
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- DIRT 5
- Godfall
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Tribes of Midgard
