VASTARMOR launches high-end Radeon RX 6900 XT Alloy series GPU

Chinese company VASTARMOR launches its first-ever high-end Radeon GPUs, with the new Radeon RX 6900 XT Alloy series cards.

Published Fri, Apr 22 2022 7:25 PM CDT
VASTARMOR entered the Radeon GPU market last year, with the Chinese brand entering the lower-end market at first... but now they're entering the high-end Radeon GPU market with a custom Radeon RX 690 XT graphics card.

The first graphics cards released included custom models for the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600, which were followed by the Radeon RX 6700 XT, Radeon RX 6500 XT, and the recent low-end Radeon RX 6400. VASTARMOR has introduced not one, but two new custom RX 6900 XT cards: the Alloy and Super Alloy cards.

VASTARMOR's new custom Radeon RX 6900 XT Alloy and Super Alloy GPUs both rock rather large triple-fan, triple-slot designs... but you've got just 2 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors. GPU clocks, we're looking at 1950/2135/2365 MHz for Base, Game, and Boost GPU clocks respectively (and that's for both the Alloy, and Super Alloy SKUs).

We're looking at around $1171 for the VASTARMOR Radeon RX 6900 XT Allow, and around $1479 for the VASTARMOR Radeon RX 6900 XT Super Alloy (even though they have the same GPU clocks...)

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

