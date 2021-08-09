All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
You've never heard of this mysterious new graphics card brand in China

Vastarmor appears out of nowhere in China, with a custom Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card -- cross-breed between XFX, and ASRock.

Published Mon, Aug 9 2021 8:20 PM CDT
A new brand of graphics card has appeared out of nowhere in China, with Chiphell members teasing Vastarmor's new Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card.

The same Chiphell forum members did their internet detective work, with Vastarmor having the trademark which was traced back to Pengyu (Shanghai) Digital Technology Co., Ltd. VideoCardz reports that this graphics card was "allegedly manufactured by the XFX factory. It is not, however, an XFX spinoff or a new subbrand".

To me, it looks far more like a custom ASRock Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card, but there are also a few different models with slightly different styles -- I've got some pictures of the second card below. The one above does look pretty good for a plain-looking card.

