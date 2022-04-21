Elon Musk: Tesla's robot debuts 2023, will be worth more than car biz

Elon Musk is out and hyping his latest product -- Optimus -- Tesla's upcoming robot that the SpaceX and Tesla boss says will be "worth more than the car business, worth more than FSD".

The news on Optimus came during Tesla's Q1 2022 earnings call, where Musk said: "I was surprised that people did not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program. The importance of Optimus will become apparent in the coming years. Those who are insightful or looking, listening carefully, will understand that Optimus will ultimately be worth more than the car business, worth more than FSD".

Until now, we've seen nothing but a hype trailer... a man dressed in all-white spandex, pretending to be a robot. It wasn't a robot... it was a human, but that's how Tesla is selling it. Like it's this whizz-bang next-gen robot that is beyond The Jetsons but we'll have to wait and see what Musk and his team have in store for us.