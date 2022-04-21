All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk: Tesla's robot debuts 2023, will be worth more than car biz

Telsa's upcoming humanoid robot 'Optimus' will be 'worth more than the car business, worth more than FSD', says Elon Musk.

Published Thu, Apr 21 2022 7:27 PM CDT
Elon Musk is out and hyping his latest product -- Optimus -- Tesla's upcoming robot that the SpaceX and Tesla boss says will be "worth more than the car business, worth more than FSD".

Elon Musk: Tesla's robot debuts 2023, will be worth more than car biz 06 | TweakTown.com

The news on Optimus came during Tesla's Q1 2022 earnings call, where Musk said: "I was surprised that people did not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program. The importance of Optimus will become apparent in the coming years. Those who are insightful or looking, listening carefully, will understand that Optimus will ultimately be worth more than the car business, worth more than FSD".

Until now, we've seen nothing but a hype trailer... a man dressed in all-white spandex, pretending to be a robot. It wasn't a robot... it was a human, but that's how Tesla is selling it. Like it's this whizz-bang next-gen robot that is beyond The Jetsons but we'll have to wait and see what Musk and his team have in store for us.

NEWS SOURCE:techcrunch.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

