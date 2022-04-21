CNBC's Jim Cramer on January 4: 'Netflix! BUY!' Now... down 62% since

You know when Jim Cramer from CNBC shouts 'BUY' again for stock... maybe hold the trigger. He called Netflix, now look at it.

The next time you hear Jim Cramer scream "BUY" on some stock -- maybe don't -- as the host of "Mad Money on CNBC" told the world to buy Netflix stock on January 4... and it has absolutely tanked since.

Netflix stock is down 39% in the last 5 days, down from around $350 to just $214 at the time of writing. A disaster, as Netflix stock has a 52-week high of $700.99 and now we're scraping just over $200. SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk said the "woke mind virus" is killing Netflix... and with shows like "He's Expecting" (about a man who is "pregnant") it's no wonder.

Netflix has been getting worse and worse with its content over the years, where its woke-focused content isn't being consumed anywhere near as much. Not only that, but there are far more competitors in the streaming space now including Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more.

