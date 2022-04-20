All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Netflix shares are getting absolutely hammered, down over 35%

Netflix shares are in a freefall, the streaming giant is trying to blame everyone for the largest drop in its stock in 10+ years.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 20 2022 8:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Netflix can't blame losing 200,000 subscribers from its 200,000,000+ strong base of monthly subscribers for the disastrous 35%+ drop of its stock on the opening bell this morning.

SpaceX and Tesla boss -- as well as Twitter enthusiast and board member, Elon Musk -- said that a "woke mind virus" is the biggest threat to civilization. Musk said Netflix had been neglecting its viewership, focusing too much on "woke issues". Anyone that has watched Netflix over the last few years can agree.

Netflix is competing with other streaming giants in the space now, with Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount, and more. The mainstream media wants to blame the Ukraine conflict, but they can't use that as the new pandemic and lay blame for all economic issues because of it. I won't. Because the cost of living and the Ukraine conflict were screwing Netflix, all streaming giants would be suffering.

It's the woke mind virus, Musk is right.

Netflix shares are getting absolutely hammered, down over 35% 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
$24.99$24.99$24.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/20/2022 at 8:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.