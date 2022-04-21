All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Wizards of the Coast raising Magic: The Gathering card prices

Wizards of the Coast is raising the price of select Magic: The Gathering card sets in September to offset manufacturing costs.

Published Thu, Apr 21 2022 1:23 PM CDT
Wizards of the Coast plans to raise the prices of select Magic: The Gathering card sets starting in September.

Wizards has announced a price hike for Magic products including Jumpstart and the upcoming Unfinity set.

Starting in September, consumers should expect an 11% price increase across these products. Jumpstart four-packs are currently $17.99 on Amazon, and will be priced at $19.99 after the increase. Unfinity Collector Boosters are currently $21.97 a piece and will rise to roughly $24.50 after the price hike.

"The price to produce Magic: The Gathering has increased significantly, and we've especially seen an uptick in the costs to produce, manufacture, and ship Magic around the world in the past year," Wizards said.

"We've kept the scope of the price increase as narrow as possible, and will only be adjusting the prices on the following premier set, Unfinity, and Jumpstart products:"

  • Draft Boosters
  • Set Boosters
  • Collector Boosters
  • Bundles
  • Jumpstart Boosters
NEWS SOURCE:magic.wizards.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

