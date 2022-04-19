AMD Instinct MI210 accelerator: MCM GPU, 64GB HBM2e, costs $16,500
AMD's new Instinct MI210 accelerator is now out in the wild in Japan, with the PCIe version of the GPU that features 64GB of HBM2e memory costing over $15,000.
The new AMD Instinct MI210 accelerator packs the "Aldebaran" MCM (multi-chip module) CDNA 2 GPU, with 1 MCM die (compared to the 2 MCM dies on the Instinct MI250 and MI250X). AMD's new Instinct MI210 accelerator packs a single GCD with 104 CUs out of the possible 128 CUs on the Aldebaran GPU.
64GB of HBM2e memory is on the AMD Instinct MI210 accelerator, on a huge 4096-bit memory bus that pushes out 1.6TB/sec (1638.4GB/sec) of memory bandwidth. AMD is advertising 181 TFLOPs of peak FP16 compute performance, 45.3 TFLOPs of peak FP32 Matrix, and more.
You can see that the AMD CDNA 2 Graphics Compute Die (GCD) is joined by 64GB of HBM2e memory, 2-way and 4-way Infinity Fabric bridges, and a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.