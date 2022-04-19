All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Instinct MI210 accelerator: MCM GPU, 64GB HBM2e, costs $16,500

AMD's new Instinct MI210 MCM GPU accelerator rocks MCM GPU, 64GB of ultra-fast HBM2e memory, and costs $16,500 in Japan.

Published Tue, Apr 19 2022 9:21 PM CDT
AMD's new Instinct MI210 accelerator is now out in the wild in Japan, with the PCIe version of the GPU that features 64GB of HBM2e memory costing over $15,000.

The new AMD Instinct MI210 accelerator packs the "Aldebaran" MCM (multi-chip module) CDNA 2 GPU, with 1 MCM die (compared to the 2 MCM dies on the Instinct MI250 and MI250X). AMD's new Instinct MI210 accelerator packs a single GCD with 104 CUs out of the possible 128 CUs on the Aldebaran GPU.

64GB of HBM2e memory is on the AMD Instinct MI210 accelerator, on a huge 4096-bit memory bus that pushes out 1.6TB/sec (1638.4GB/sec) of memory bandwidth. AMD is advertising 181 TFLOPs of peak FP16 compute performance, 45.3 TFLOPs of peak FP32 Matrix, and more.

You can see that the AMD CDNA 2 Graphics Compute Die (GCD) is joined by 64GB of HBM2e memory, 2-way and 4-way Infinity Fabric bridges, and a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

