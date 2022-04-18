All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EK reveals special edition water block for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FE

EK Water Blocks reveals its new special edition EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 Ti D-RGB water block for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FE.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 18 2022 10:45 PM CDT
EK has just announced its new Special Edition high-performance GPU waterblock for NVIDIA's super-fast new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition graphics card.

The new EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 Ti D-RGB arrives in two flavors: Silver and Black, both with -- in the words of EK "stark contrasts between the aluminum outer shell and backplate, as well as the Plexi window and terminal illuminated with addressable D-RGB LEDs". Better yet, the new EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 Ti Backplates are available stand-alone, for those who want the single-colored look (versus silver backplate, with the black water block, and vica versa).

EK is using a larger fin area on its EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 Ti D-RGB compared to its other water blocks in the Vector family, but we shouldn't expect anything less... this is the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti after all. NVIDIA's latest flagship GPU that chews up to 500W easily.

EK explains: "This water block comes with an included backplate that ensures the entire graphics card is enclosed and not visible. It also provides additional passive cooling for the GPU core and backside of the printed circuit board VRM section. Due to the small size of the card and the block itself, the ribbed backplate boasts an increased surface area for additional passive cooling power. It's CNC-machined out of aluminum, which is either black-anodized or nickel-plated, depending on the version of the water block".

EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 Ti D-RGB - Black Special Edition 346.90€

EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 Ti D-RGB - Silver Special Edition 346.90€

EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 Ti Backplate - Black 60.90€

EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 Ti Backplate - Silver 65.90€

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

