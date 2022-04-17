Windows 11 new security features are here, get it for just $15.52
GoDeal24 has some impressive 62% savings deals on Microsoft software including Windows 10 Professional for just a mere $5.71.
Microsoft is starting to warn people who store their passwords in plain-text form. Some people store their passwords in Notepad and save them as .txt files, which is very insecure. With Sun Valley 2, Microsoft plans to provide network protection at the operating system level. A new security feature in Windows 11 uses Microsoft Defender SmartScreen, which is integrated into the operating system and provides protection against malicious applications or browser extensions. In 22H2 or later, Microsoft Defender will provide protection against phishing using its AI-powered detection technology.
The purpose of the new phishing feature is to protect users from phishing attacks by recognizing when users enter credentials in applications such as Notepad and malicious programs and alerting them with a pop-up window displayed on the screen above the open application or tab. So how does this work? In theory, Windows 11's Smart Screen Saver works at the kernel level and can determine when you have entered your password into any application. It also detects passwords entered in forms on websites that try to copy the original password.
How to buy genuine and cheap Windows OS or MS Office?
If you want to save some money when buying a genuine Windows operating system or Office, GoDeal24 can help. Currently, the company is offering users special discounts on Windows operating systems and Office activation keys. With this Special Deal, you can get Windows 10 Professional for just $7.42. And with Microsoft announcing that Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for all Windows 10 users, now is the perfect time to activate Windows 10. And Office Professional 2021, officially priced at $439.99, is now just $30.98! Full savings of $410! The problem with software is that it usually doesn't expire.
In other words, the Windows 10 activation key you bought five years ago still offers the same features and benefits as today's discounted Windows activation key. You will still have access to updates and will still be able to use all the features of the software. GoDeal24, an IT software reseller, not only sells genuine Windows OS and MS Office but also more tool software, such as Iobit Advanced SystemCare 14 Pro, Ashampoo PDF Pro 3, MacBooster 8 Lifetime Subscription, etc., which are rich in variety and can satisfy your computer need!
The Lowest Price for a Limited Time!
- Windows 10 Professional - $7.42
- Windows 10 Pro Professional - 2 PCs - $11.42 (only $5.71/PC)
- Windows 10 Home (2PC) - $12.44
- Windows 11 Professional - $15.52
- Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus - 1 PC - $30.98
- Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus - 5 PCs - $74.03 (only $14.81/PC)
- Microsoft Office 2016 Professional Plus - 1 PC - $18.68
- Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus - 1 PC - $25.85
More Computer Tools: Best Price, Best Products!
- Iobit Advanced SystemCare 14 Pro - 1 PC (Permanent Subscription) at $20.49
- Iobit Advanced SystemCare 14 Pro - 1 PC 1 Year at $10.24
- Ashampoo Photo Commander 16 at $9.21
- MacBooster 8 Lifetime Subscription at $10.24
- Wise Care 365 - 1 PC (Permanent Subscription) at $21.51
- IObit Driver Booster 9 Pro at $16.39
- Adguard for Windows/Mac/Android/iOS - 1 Device at $10.24
- Ashampoo PDF Pro 3 at $30.33
- Smart Game Booster 5-1 PC 1 Year at $19.16
UP to 62% off! Windows OS and MS Office, both want to have(coupon code "GOLE62")
- Windows 10 Pro + Office 2021 Pro Plus - Bundle - $37.65
- Windows 11 Pro + Office 2021 Pro Plus - Bundle - $45.65
- Windows 10 Professional + Office 2019 Pro Plus Bundle - $31.74
- Windows 10 Home + Office 2019 Pro Bundle - $32.52
- Windows 10 Professional + Office 2016 Pro Plus Bundle - $24.74
- Windows 11 Pro + Office 2019 Pro Plus - Bundle - $40.11
- Windows 11 Pro + Office 2016 Pro Plus - Bundle - $34.39
Up to 50% off on Windows! With coupon code "GOLE50"
- Windows 11 Professional CD-KEY (5 PCs) - $41.91(Only $8.38 per PC)
- Windows Server 2022 Standard - $26.13
- Windows Server 2022 Datacenter - $30.75
More Versions: All for your works and online study with coupon code "GOLE62"
- Project Professional 2019 for 1 User CD-Key - $22.15
- Visio Professional 2019 for 1 User CD-Key - $19.37
- Project Professional 2021 for 1 User CD-Key - $25.70
- Visio Professional 2021 for 1 User CD-Key - $22.97
Why OEM? Why GoDeal24?
Many users are very excited about the low price offered by GoDeal24 but question why the price is so low? You can rest assured that this is the real deal because the licenses sold by GoDeal24 are OEM licenses. These are licenses that are usually sold to computer manufacturers so that they can buy Windows more cheaply to install on their mass-produced computers.
Enter the website of GoDeal24 through the above link, select the product you like to add to the shopping cart, and complete the payment process. GoDeal24 will immediately send the software activation key, installation instructions, and order information to your email and complete your installation according to the installation instructions. Software upgrades and installations, you will soon be able to use without problems! GoDeal24 has a professional customer service team providing 24/7 technical support. As long as you buy products at GoDeal24, you can also enjoy lifetime after-sales service!
Contact Email: service@godeal24.com
How to activate Windows 10 Pro Product Key
The first way:
- Download and install Windows 10 Professional.
- Open system "Control Panel" - "All Control Panel Items" - "System" and click "Activate Windows" & "Change Product Key".
- Click "Activation" and enter your Windows 10 Pro key.
The second way:
- Download and install Windows 10 Pro Professional.
- Right-click "Start Menu", and choose "System".
- Click "About", then click "Change Product Key" or "Upgrade Your Edition of Windows".
- Click "Change product key" and Enter your Windows 10 Activation Key.
Similar News
Related Tags
- Windows 11 new security features are here, get it for just $15.52
- Square Enix wants to make a create-to-earn blockchain platform
- Hideo Kojima has no interest in selling Kojima Productions to Sony
- CD Projekt spent $19 million on Cyberpunk 2077's expansion in 2021
- Halo Infinite battle royale Tatanka: 100 players, bots, shrinking map
- Sabrent Rocket UHS-II SDXC V90 Memory Cards Reviewed
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition Review 2.0
- Supermicro X13SAE Workstation (Intel W680) Motherboard Review
- Spider-Man 4K Blu-ray Review
- ASUS ROG Z690 Maximus Extreme Glacial Motherboard Review
- Which GPU should I upgrade to for use with Oculus Link VR?
- ASUS + MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Tested: GDDR6X at 24Gbps+ in ETH Mining
- Why is XMP causing my G.Skill Ripjaws V RAM to blue screen Windows?
- Forza Horizon 5 Benchmarked: 1080p, 1440p, 4K Test Driven
- What's the best way to switch monitors between work PC and home PC?