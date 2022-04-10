Oh yay: Intel launches Arc GPUs... but wait, only in South Korea LOL

Intel Arc GPUs launched in Q1 2022 except they totally didn't, and now they're launching, but totally not -- only in South Korea.

Intel has kinda, (but don't call me) maybe launched its Arc GPUs in Q1 2022... except between you and I, they really didn't and they can't admit it... with a limp launch into South Korea.

It's now being reported that Intel Arc-powered laptops -- well, just the one from Samsung with their Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop -- according to Intel that is. VideoCardz has confirmed that "there are indeed Samsung Book2 Pro laptops currently in stock on official company website with Core i7-1260P Alder Lake CPU and discrete Arc GPU. Thus far, only one model "NT950XEE-XD72S" is listed with Arc A350M GPU and 1080p AMOLED screen".

So you're getting an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and the slowest Arc A350M GPU for $2137. That's pretty expensive, for a GPU that we kinda know nothing about in the real-world just yet... and there's only a single model powered by an Arc GPU "in the wild" right now. Hmm.