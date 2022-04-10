All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Oh yay: Intel launches Arc GPUs... but wait, only in South Korea LOL

Intel Arc GPUs launched in Q1 2022 except they totally didn't, and now they're launching, but totally not -- only in South Korea.

Published Sun, Apr 10 2022 9:45 PM CDT
Intel has kinda, (but don't call me) maybe launched its Arc GPUs in Q1 2022... except between you and I, they really didn't and they can't admit it... with a limp launch into South Korea.

It's now being reported that Intel Arc-powered laptops -- well, just the one from Samsung with their Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop -- according to Intel that is. VideoCardz has confirmed that "there are indeed Samsung Book2 Pro laptops currently in stock on official company website with Core i7-1260P Alder Lake CPU and discrete Arc GPU. Thus far, only one model "NT950XEE-XD72S" is listed with Arc A350M GPU and 1080p AMOLED screen".

So you're getting an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and the slowest Arc A350M GPU for $2137. That's pretty expensive, for a GPU that we kinda know nothing about in the real-world just yet... and there's only a single model powered by an Arc GPU "in the wild" right now. Hmm.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

