New Ghost Recon game in development, may not include Quartz NFTs

Ubisoft is reportedly working on the next Ghost Recon game as it sunsets updates for Breakpoint, but NFTs may not be part of dev.

Published Thu, Apr 7 2022 4:27 PM CDT
Ubisoft is currently developing a new Ghost Recon game but its Quartz NFTs may not be part of the core gameplay experience.

Yesterday saw the end of Ghost Recon Breakpoint's new updates. Now sources tell Kotaku that Ubisoft is working on the next Ghost Recon game, and it looks like the controversial Quartz NFTs may not be included. Sources have also said that the company's Strategic Innovations Lab--the experimental technology division that oversees its Quartz NFTs, crypto, and blockchain gaming--have stayed out of the conversation following significant push-back from gamers.

The Ghost Recon game is codenamed OVER and was part of the massive NVIDIA GeForce server leak. The document reveals that Ubisoft Paris is developing the project, which has reportedly been in development for over a year.

Ubisoft's Quartz NFTs have largely been a failure insofar as crypto resale value and have proven to be a PR nightmare for the service-focused Ubisoft. I've outlined why Quartz NFTs have failed and what the company needs to do in order to properly manifest its blockchain ambitions, which are predicated around making royalties and earnings off of resales of in-game digital items.

The publisher has said it wants to be a leader in play-to-earn gaming and its Quartz program promises that gamers will "own a piece of the game."

"As you see, this industry is changing regularly with lots of new revolutions happening. We consider blockchain one of those revolutions. It will imply more play-to-earn that will enable more players to actually earn content, own content, and we think it's going to grow the industry quite a lot," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said in a Q2 earnings call.

"So we have been working with lots of small companies going on blockchain, and we're starting to have a good know-how on how we can impact the industry. We want to be one of the key players there."

NEWS SOURCE:kotaku.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

