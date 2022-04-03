Intel Arc Alchemist GPU: up to 2250MHz boost, 175W on desktop Arc GPUs

Intel Arc Alchemist desktop GPU should feature up to 2250MHz boost GPU clock, up to 175W of power for the GPU. 200W+ entire card.

Intel's new desktop Arc Alchemist GPUs are only a few months away, and thanks to their recent presentation video of their Arc Control panel, desktop GPU details appeared.

Intel is rolling out a new GPU monitoring suite for its Arc Alchemist and Xe Iris desktop GPUs called Arc Control, with the recent presentation teaing the new "Performance Tab" for GPU monitoring and basic overclocking (OC) tools. In the quick sneak peak, Intel had a live performance monitoring panel showing the GPU power, GPU clock, and VRAM clock of the GPU inside of the PC.

We don't know which GPU that Intel was using in the machine, but it would've been an Arc Alchemist desktop GPU of some kind -- with a GPU boost clock of 2250MHz, GPU power (not the entire card, but the GPU only) at 175MHz and the GDDR6 memory clocks at 1093MHz. None of the new Arc Alchemist mobile GPUs have a power draw of 175W, with the Arc A770M maxing out at 150W. But remember, the 175W is GPU power draw alone... not the entire card... meaning we're looking at 200-225W+ full power for the whole card.