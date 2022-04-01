All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Russia is withdrawing troops from Chernobyl after radiation poisoning

'Irradiated' Russian troops are being withdrawn from the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone due to illness and repositioned in Belarus.

Published Fri, Apr 1 2022 4:43 AM CDT
The Kremlin has reportedly decided to pull Russian forces out of the Chernobyl region, likely due to radiation threats.

According to the Ukrainian state agency, which manages the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Russian soldiers are being transported by bus to the Belarusian Radiation Medicine Center in Gomel. The soldiers are being taken from the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone after becoming "irradiated," according to Yaroslav Yemelianenko, the CEO of Chornobyl Tour.

"There are rules for dealing with this area. They are mandatory because radiation is physics - it works without regard to status or shoulder straps. With minimal intelligence in command or soldiers, these consequences could have been avoided," Yemelianenko wrote on Facebook.

Staff working at the site of the Chernobyl disaster who were present for its Russian occupation at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine described the Russian troops as having been sent on a "suicide" mission, owing to the lack of radiation protection they had been given. The Russian soldiers were reportedly unaware of the Chernobyl disaster that had taken place or the risks they faced there.

"Chernobyl is (an) area where they are beginning to reposition some of their troops - leaving, walking away from the Chernobyl facility and moving into Belarus. We think that they are leaving, I can't tell you that they're all gone," a US official told the AFP news agency.

NEWS SOURCE:metro.co.uk

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

