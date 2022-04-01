All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Hackers attack cryptocurrency ecosystems, $700m stolen in three months

Within the first three months of 2022, hackers have targeted cryptocurrency ecosystems and have walked away with $700 million.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Apr 1 2022 1:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The emerging Web 3 space has been prone to hackers, with multiple cryptocurrency blockchains having millions of dollars stolen from them in just the first three months of 2022.

Hackers attack cryptocurrency ecosystems, $700m stolen in three months 01 | TweakTown.com

A new report from Atlas VPN reveals that hackers have stolen nearly $700 million in cryptocurrency assets from crypto blockchains such as the Binance Smart Chain, Solana blockchain, and Ethereum. More specifically, the stolen funds were accrued over 72 attacks within the first three months of the year. Furthermore, the Solana network had nearly $400 million stolen over four hacks, with Binance's network having $100 million stolen over 12 hacks.

"An attacker exploited a signature verification vulnerability in the network to mint 120K Wormhole-wrapped ether on Solana, worth about $334 million," Atlas VPN said.

Attackers' highest target to steal funds was NFTs. The report states that NFT attacks were the highest, netting thieves nearly $49 million. Additionally, hackers used phishing scams through Discord to steal users' NFTs. "With the rise of new crypto ecosystems, cybercriminals get more targets they can exploit. In addition, the surging NFT trend attracted even more scammers to the industry," wrote Atlas VPN.

Notably, the Ethereum network was hacked 16 times in just 2022 and reportedly lost $25 million. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.00
$12.00$12.00$13.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/31/2022 at 11:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:markets.businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.