All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

MSI's new all-AMD desktop gaming PC: Ryzen 7 5800 + Radeon RX 6700 XT

MSI launches the MAG META 5 5E: its first full-AMD gaming desktop PC powered by both the Ryzen 7 5800 + Radeon RX 6700 XT.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 31 2022 8:29 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI has just announced its new, fully all-AMD desktop gaming PC with the introduction of its new MAG META 5 5E system.

MSI's new all-AMD desktop gaming PC: Ryzen 7 5800 + Radeon RX 6700 XT 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Inside MSI's new MAG META 5 5E you'll find the AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, joined by the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. You can configure the system with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, while on the storage side of things you've got 1 x M.2 SSD, 2 x 2.5-inch and 2 x 3.5-inch SSDs and HDDs.

As for cooling you can configure the MAG META 5 5E system with either an air-cooled or liquid cooler, with air being drawn into the system from the side, rear, and top of the case. It wouldn't be a new gaming PC without RGB lighting, right? So MSI has placed RGB lighting strips up the front panel, with an interchangeable tempered side panel on the MAG META 5 5E.

MSI's new all-AMD desktop gaming PC: Ryzen 7 5800 + Radeon RX 6700 XT 03 | TweakTown.comMSI's new all-AMD desktop gaming PC: Ryzen 7 5800 + Radeon RX 6700 XT 04 | TweakTown.com
MSI's new all-AMD desktop gaming PC: Ryzen 7 5800 + Radeon RX 6700 XT 05 | TweakTown.com
  • FidelityFX™ Super Resolution: AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution (FSR) uses a spatial upscaling technology to boost framerates during games and to enable high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences. It is GPU-agnostic so it can work on almost any GPU. AMD FSR has four quality settings to ensure a balance of quality to the performance. More games will be updated with FSR support.
  • Smart Access Memory: AMD SMART ACCESS MEMORY allows the system to access the full capacity of the VRAM on the graphics card. This feature will provide up to 15% more gaming performance when combining an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor or a select AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processor with an AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics card.
  • Best Air Flow: As for the thermal solution, the MAG META 5 5E can be configured with an air cooler or liquid cooler. It draws air in from the side and allows plenty of air through the rear and top of the case. There's also additional space for installing fans to bring air through the system.
  • Mystic Light: The MAG META 5 5E has RGB strips running along with the front panel and has an interchangeable tempered glass side panel. Users can showcase their style and configuration with an unlimited spectrum of color and dynamic RGB lighting through MSI Mystic Light.
Buy at Amazon

MSI MAG Series FORGE 100R, Mid-Tower Gaming PC Case

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$79.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/31/2022 at 5:47 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.