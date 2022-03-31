MSI's new all-AMD desktop gaming PC: Ryzen 7 5800 + Radeon RX 6700 XT
MSI launches the MAG META 5 5E: its first full-AMD gaming desktop PC powered by both the Ryzen 7 5800 + Radeon RX 6700 XT.
MSI has just announced its new, fully all-AMD desktop gaming PC with the introduction of its new MAG META 5 5E system.
Inside MSI's new MAG META 5 5E you'll find the AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, joined by the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. You can configure the system with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, while on the storage side of things you've got 1 x M.2 SSD, 2 x 2.5-inch and 2 x 3.5-inch SSDs and HDDs.
As for cooling you can configure the MAG META 5 5E system with either an air-cooled or liquid cooler, with air being drawn into the system from the side, rear, and top of the case. It wouldn't be a new gaming PC without RGB lighting, right? So MSI has placed RGB lighting strips up the front panel, with an interchangeable tempered side panel on the MAG META 5 5E.
- FidelityFX™ Super Resolution: AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution (FSR) uses a spatial upscaling technology to boost framerates during games and to enable high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences. It is GPU-agnostic so it can work on almost any GPU. AMD FSR has four quality settings to ensure a balance of quality to the performance. More games will be updated with FSR support.
- Smart Access Memory: AMD SMART ACCESS MEMORY allows the system to access the full capacity of the VRAM on the graphics card. This feature will provide up to 15% more gaming performance when combining an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor or a select AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processor with an AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics card.
- Best Air Flow: As for the thermal solution, the MAG META 5 5E can be configured with an air cooler or liquid cooler. It draws air in from the side and allows plenty of air through the rear and top of the case. There's also additional space for installing fans to bring air through the system.
- Mystic Light: The MAG META 5 5E has RGB strips running along with the front panel and has an interchangeable tempered glass side panel. Users can showcase their style and configuration with an unlimited spectrum of color and dynamic RGB lighting through MSI Mystic Light.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Moore Threads MTT S60, MTS2000 GPU: first China domestic GPU arch
- < PREVIOUS STORY: E3 2022 officially cancelled, ESA to try for E3 2023 instead