MSI's new all-AMD desktop gaming PC: Ryzen 7 5800 + Radeon RX 6700 XT

MSI has just announced its new, fully all-AMD desktop gaming PC with the introduction of its new MAG META 5 5E system.

Inside MSI's new MAG META 5 5E you'll find the AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, joined by the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. You can configure the system with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, while on the storage side of things you've got 1 x M.2 SSD, 2 x 2.5-inch and 2 x 3.5-inch SSDs and HDDs.

As for cooling you can configure the MAG META 5 5E system with either an air-cooled or liquid cooler, with air being drawn into the system from the side, rear, and top of the case. It wouldn't be a new gaming PC without RGB lighting, right? So MSI has placed RGB lighting strips up the front panel, with an interchangeable tempered side panel on the MAG META 5 5E.