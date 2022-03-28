All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo was the best-ever debut across 32.8 million Paramount+ userbase

The new Halo TV show was the most-watched premiere for an original Paramount+ show and has set a new record on the streamer.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Mar 28 2022 10:35 AM CDT
Halo has set new records at Paramount+ as the most-watched premiere on the service, beating out originals like Star Trek's Picard.

The new Halo TV show, which premiered on March 24, is setting new records on Paramount+. The sci-fi FPS adaptation has become the most-watched premiere on the service, Deadline reports. The previous record-holder was 1883 that attracted 4.9 million viewers; CBS didn't reveal exact numbers but Halo's premiere surpassed 1883's viewership.

As of February 2022, CBS-Viacom announced that Paramount+ had 32.8 million subscribers. That number is likely higher now thanks to two big promotions. The service recently had a substantial cost-savings discount that offered 3 months for $6 and Microsoft is also offering a free 30-day trial as part of its premium Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

CBS Viacom says that bringing Halo to its service has been "one of the most rewarding" experiences to date.

The Halo TV show takes place on a divergent timeline that loosely follows the games. It starts in media res and chronicles the brutal later stages of the Insurrection and the early beginnings of the Human Covenant War, but features a different cast of characters--Silver Team instead of Blue Team--with a core focus on humanity, combat, and internal politics.

NEWS SOURCE:deadline.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

