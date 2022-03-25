All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
North Korea in 'clear violation' of UN rules with powerful ICBM test

North Korea has launched its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017 in a test flight covering over 680 miles.

Published Fri, Mar 25 2022 3:31 AM CDT
The missile test is North Korea's first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test since 2017.

On March 24, North Korea conducted its most recent ICBM test, which flew for about 71 minutes, traveling 684 miles (1,100 kilometers) and reaching a peak altitude of 3,700 miles (6,000 kilometers). The previous ICBM test in 2017 launched a Hwasong-15 missile approximately 620 miles (1,000 kilometers), taking 54 minutes and reaching its highest altitude at 2,800 miles (4,500 kilometers).

"This action demonstrates that the DPRK continues to prioritise its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its people," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki in a statement.

Suh Choo-suk, the South Korean deputy national security adviser, said the launch is "a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and a reversal of the moratorium on ICBM launches, which North Korea had promised to the international community." Satellite imagery from earlier this month appears to show new construction activity at North Korea's nuclear testing ground after Kim Jong Un announced the facility's closure almost four years ago.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, news.sky.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

