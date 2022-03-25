North Korea in 'clear violation' of UN rules with powerful ICBM test

North Korea has launched its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017 in a test flight covering over 680 miles.

The missile test is North Korea's first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test since 2017.

On March 24, North Korea conducted its most recent ICBM test, which flew for about 71 minutes, traveling 684 miles (1,100 kilometers) and reaching a peak altitude of 3,700 miles (6,000 kilometers). The previous ICBM test in 2017 launched a Hwasong-15 missile approximately 620 miles (1,000 kilometers), taking 54 minutes and reaching its highest altitude at 2,800 miles (4,500 kilometers).

"This action demonstrates that the DPRK continues to prioritise its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its people," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki in a statement.

Suh Choo-suk, the South Korean deputy national security adviser, said the launch is "a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and a reversal of the moratorium on ICBM launches, which North Korea had promised to the international community." Satellite imagery from earlier this month appears to show new construction activity at North Korea's nuclear testing ground after Kim Jong Un announced the facility's closure almost four years ago.