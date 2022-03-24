All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

343: Halo opportunities are 'like porn, you know it when you see it'

Halo developer 343 Industries likens discovering new franchise opportunities as being as stark and identifiable as pornography.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Mar 24 2022 3:37 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

343 Industries has had no issues identifying what's next for the Halo franchise; things like TV shows, books, and big game beats are as stark and as readily apparent as porn.

343: Halo opportunities are 'like porn, you know it when you see it' 34 | TweakTown.com

Everyone wants to work with Halo, and rightly so--it's one of the most enduring franchises in games history. But 343 Industries is pretty selective on who gets to collaborate with Halo, whether it be promos or marketing deals to big transmedia deals.

Spotting the right opportunity isn't hard, though--once 343i sees the right thing, it's so naked that it's hard to un-see it. "It's kind of like porn. You know it when you see it," 343i's Frank O'Connor tells The Washington Post.

343i and Microsoft have signed multiple marketing and promotional deals for Halo Infinite's release, including the usual digital codes on energy drinks and snacks to bigger things like Swarovski crystals, and more recently, Wolverine work boots.

Then there's the Halo TV series, which was in early planning phases since 2012. The first episode is out now on Paramount+ and will help funnel more players into the ecosystem of products, services, and content, and let's hope that Infinite receives more updates to serve these newcomers.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£56.95
£56.95£54.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/24/2022 at 6:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.