343 Industries has had no issues identifying what's next for the Halo franchise; things like TV shows, books, and big game beats are as stark and as readily apparent as porn.

Everyone wants to work with Halo, and rightly so--it's one of the most enduring franchises in games history. But 343 Industries is pretty selective on who gets to collaborate with Halo, whether it be promos or marketing deals to big transmedia deals.

Spotting the right opportunity isn't hard, though--once 343i sees the right thing, it's so naked that it's hard to un-see it. "It's kind of like porn. You know it when you see it," 343i's Frank O'Connor tells The Washington Post.

343i and Microsoft have signed multiple marketing and promotional deals for Halo Infinite's release, including the usual digital codes on energy drinks and snacks to bigger things like Swarovski crystals, and more recently, Wolverine work boots.

Then there's the Halo TV series, which was in early planning phases since 2012. The first episode is out now on Paramount+ and will help funnel more players into the ecosystem of products, services, and content, and let's hope that Infinite receives more updates to serve these newcomers.