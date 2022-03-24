GIGABYTE BRIX Extreme Mini-PC: Intel Alder Lake CPU, HDMI 2.1, USB 4

Intel has its own NUC systems with powerhouse specs inside, but GIGABYTE has just outdone the NUC with its new BRIX Extreme Mini-PC.

The new GIGABYTE BRIX Extreme Mini-PC packs Intel's latest 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" mobile CPU, HDMI 2.1 display connectivity, super-fast USB 4 connectivity, enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking, Wi-Fi 6E, and so much more. GIGABYTE offers the Intel 12th Gen Core Mobile CPUs with the Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processors up for grabs.

There's an integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU with 96 execution units, a high-performance hydro-cooling system that keeps the BRIX Extreme Mini-PC nice and cool, and just 24dB of noise under operation. Storage wise you've got the option for a 2.5-inch SSD or HDD, while an upgrade kit provides you with a M.2 2280 slot (as well as a second LAN connection, and RS232 port).

But when it comes to the HDMI 2.1 connectivity, GIGABYTE has some new "Exclusive HDMI 2.1 Ultra HD 8K Output". Yet, any HDMI 2.1 port will give you up to 8K 60FPS or 4K 120FPS depending on the GPU, the TV or display, and the cable.

I did have my complaints with Intel's new monster-powered NUC 12 Extreme "Dragon Canyon", which might pack all the CPU + RAM + SSD + GPU grunt that it can -- but it didn't have HDMI 2.1 connectivity. It has similar power inside, but the lack of HDMI 2.1 connectivity is a huge loss for the NUC. GIGABYTE has your back... or is that your BRIX... with its new BRIX Extreme Mini-PC system.