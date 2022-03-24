All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE BRIX Extreme Mini-PC: Intel Alder Lake CPU, HDMI 2.1, USB 4

GIGABYTE unveils an impressive new BRIX Extreme Mini-PC: exclusive HDMI 2.1 Ultra HD 8K output, for 7680 x 4320 displays.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 24 2022 7:32 PM CDT
Intel has its own NUC systems with powerhouse specs inside, but GIGABYTE has just outdone the NUC with its new BRIX Extreme Mini-PC.

GIGABYTE BRIX Extreme Mini-PC: Intel Alder Lake CPU, HDMI 2.1, USB 4 01 | TweakTown.com
The new GIGABYTE BRIX Extreme Mini-PC packs Intel's latest 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" mobile CPU, HDMI 2.1 display connectivity, super-fast USB 4 connectivity, enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking, Wi-Fi 6E, and so much more. GIGABYTE offers the Intel 12th Gen Core Mobile CPUs with the Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processors up for grabs.

There's an integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU with 96 execution units, a high-performance hydro-cooling system that keeps the BRIX Extreme Mini-PC nice and cool, and just 24dB of noise under operation. Storage wise you've got the option for a 2.5-inch SSD or HDD, while an upgrade kit provides you with a M.2 2280 slot (as well as a second LAN connection, and RS232 port).

GIGABYTE BRIX Extreme Mini-PC: Intel Alder Lake CPU, HDMI 2.1, USB 4 02 | TweakTown.com

But when it comes to the HDMI 2.1 connectivity, GIGABYTE has some new "Exclusive HDMI 2.1 Ultra HD 8K Output". Yet, any HDMI 2.1 port will give you up to 8K 60FPS or 4K 120FPS depending on the GPU, the TV or display, and the cable.

GIGABYTE BRIX Extreme Mini-PC: Intel Alder Lake CPU, HDMI 2.1, USB 4 03 | TweakTown.com

I did have my complaints with Intel's new monster-powered NUC 12 Extreme "Dragon Canyon", which might pack all the CPU + RAM + SSD + GPU grunt that it can -- but it didn't have HDMI 2.1 connectivity. It has similar power inside, but the lack of HDMI 2.1 connectivity is a huge loss for the NUC. GIGABYTE has your back... or is that your BRIX... with its new BRIX Extreme Mini-PC system.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, techspot.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

