Intel Arc GPU debuts inside Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop for $1350
Samsung's new Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop packs Intel's 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPU and an unnamed Arc GPU. The first Arc GPU.
Samsung is launching its new Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop which will pack not just one but two technologies from Intel: an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and Intel Arc GPU.
The new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED-based display, and an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU in Core i7 form (12 cores, but the model isn't listed). There's 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM, a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.
The reason we know about this is that retailer BHPhotoVideo posted, but the part I want to see is the Intel Arc GPU -- which is an unnamed model -- but we should expect the Intel Arc A350M or A370M, both of these GPUs are based on the DG2-128EU GPU. We should expect much more details on Intel Arc Laptop GPUs on March 30, but Samsung's new Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop is for sale early... oops.
