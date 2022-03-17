Intel Arc GPU debuts inside Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop for $1350

Samsung is launching its new Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop which will pack not just one but two technologies from Intel: an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and Intel Arc GPU.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED-based display, and an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU in Core i7 form (12 cores, but the model isn't listed). There's 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM, a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The reason we know about this is that retailer BHPhotoVideo posted, but the part I want to see is the Intel Arc GPU -- which is an unnamed model -- but we should expect the Intel Arc A350M or A370M, both of these GPUs are based on the DG2-128EU GPU. We should expect much more details on Intel Arc Laptop GPUs on March 30, but Samsung's new Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop is for sale early... oops.