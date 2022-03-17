All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Arc GPU debuts inside Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop for $1350

Samsung's new Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop packs Intel's 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPU and an unnamed Arc GPU. The first Arc GPU.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 17 2022 8:14 PM CDT
Samsung is launching its new Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop which will pack not just one but two technologies from Intel: an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and Intel Arc GPU.

Intel Arc GPU debuts inside Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop for 50 01 | TweakTown.com
The new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED-based display, and an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU in Core i7 form (12 cores, but the model isn't listed). There's 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM, a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The reason we know about this is that retailer BHPhotoVideo posted, but the part I want to see is the Intel Arc GPU -- which is an unnamed model -- but we should expect the Intel Arc A350M or A370M, both of these GPUs are based on the DG2-128EU GPU. We should expect much more details on Intel Arc Laptop GPUs on March 30, but Samsung's new Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop is for sale early... oops.

Intel Arc GPU debuts inside Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop for $1350 03 | TweakTown.com
Intel Arc GPU debuts inside Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop for $1350 02 | TweakTown.comIntel Arc GPU debuts inside Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop for $1350 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

